3.55pm | AN ELDERLY woman has been injured in a two-car crash on Tallon Bridge by Bundaberg Hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the woman had been injured in the crash by was in a stable condition.

Witnesses to the accident reported that a car was towed off the road.