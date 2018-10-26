Menu
Login
A single vehicle rollover at Veteran left the sole occupant suffering from minor injuries.
A single vehicle rollover at Veteran left the sole occupant suffering from minor injuries. Troy Jegers
Breaking

BREAKING: Driver injured after 4WD rolls near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
26th Oct 2018 11:02 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM

BREAKING 10:45am

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

THE sole occupant of a four-wheel drive that rolled into an embankment and came to rest on its drivers side is being assessed for minor injuries at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews arrived on scene shortly after initial reports came through of the crash on North Deep Creek and Sandy Creek roads at approximately 10:26am.

A QAS media spokesman said the 4WD had been the only vehicle involved in the crash and did not confirm whether or not the victim would be taken to hospital.

breaking news car rollover gympie crashes gympie news gympie region north deep creek sandy creek road single vehicle crash veteran
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Police station aims high for Christmas food appeal

    Police station aims high for Christmas food appeal

    News Station welcomes inaugural Foodbank drive

    • 26th Oct 2018 2:17 PM
    Final week to enter- have your say

    Final week to enter- have your say

    News Have your say about your paper

    Moving billboard boasts Lockyer tourism

    Moving billboard boasts Lockyer tourism

    News Signage on a new truck set to advertise region

    • 26th Oct 2018 12:30 PM
    Explore a new side of yourself at Harmony and Healing fair

    Explore a new side of yourself at Harmony and Healing fair

    News It will be the fourth fair held in Gatton.

    Local Partners