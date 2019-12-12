BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

A DINGO involved in an attack on an eight-year-old boy on Fraser Island has been euthanised.

The boy was bitten on the hand by the dingo on Saturday and was involved in another high-risk encounter involving children on Sunday, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

A statement from the department said any decision to humanely euthanise a high-risk dingo was selective, precise and only considered as a last resort.

"In making this difficult decision, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service have considered the views of the island's Traditional Owners, the Butchulla People and alternative options to managing this dingo, including the relocation of the animal," the statement read.

"This decision to euthanise the animal is in line with the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy and Implementation Plan and part of the department's commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone who visits the island.

"The dingo's history presents a concerning pattern of negative interactions towards children and it has a record of 12 threatening interactions and five high-risk interactions."

In the incident on December 7, the dingo bit an eight-year-old boy on the beachfront near Eurong, despite being in the presence of adults.

The boy suffered puncture wounds to both sides of his hand and his family along with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers were able to intervene quickly and chased the animal away.

The dingo was subsequently involved in another high risk encounter that threatened the safety of children on Sunday.

The QPWS will have focused patrols in high visitation areas over the Christmas school holidays and rangers will be out educating and urging visitors to K'gari to be extremely vigilant and be dingo safe at all times.

The Government has increased penalties for deliberately feeding or disturbing dingoes to a minimum $2135 per offence, and $10,676 maximum.

"These actions are all important steps towards mitigating the risks of negative interactions and dingoes becoming familiar and aggressive towards visitors, and the ultimate need to take euthanasia action," the statement said.

"While visitors have been generally good at complying with this requirement, the QPWS will continue to reinforce the importance of leaving the island's dingoes alone."