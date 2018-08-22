Menu
The Bruce Highway is shut in Bloomsbury due to a crash
Breaking

One killed in Bruce Highway truck and car crash

Madura Mccormack
by
22nd Aug 2018 8:26 AM

UPDATE 9.30PM: A DRIVER has died in a fatal crash on the Bruce Highway in Bloomsbury, police have confirmed.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a person has died after a crash at 7.40am near Porters Rd.

The victim is being identified and the next of kin will be notified.

Traffic is banked for kilometres and diversions are in place.

More to come

 

UPDATE 8.30am: THE BRUCE Highway between Bloomsbury and Mackay remains closed in both directions after a serious crash between a truck and a car this morning. 

 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed only one person has been taken to hospital from the Bloomsbury crash.

A man in his 50s was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with minor injuries in a stable condition.

Forensic crash investigators are attending the scene. 

INITIAL: A PERSON has suffered critical injuries after a truck and car collision about 11km south of Bloomsbury this morning.

Emergency services are on scene on the Bruce Highway near the intersection with Porters Rd, after a truck and car collided about 7.30am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there are reports a car may be on fire on the side of the road.

The crash is understood to be very serious, with the highway expected to be blocked for hours.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a person is in critical condition and a man in his 50s has suffered minor injuries.

More to come.

