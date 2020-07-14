Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
Crime

Central Queensland cop stood down over domestic abuse claims

kaitlyn smith
14th Jul 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG police officer from Queensland's Central Region has this week been stood down from official duties following a series of serious allegations.

The 29-year-old male constable is reportedly subject to investigation after he allegedly gained unauthorised access to confidential information.

He is further suspected of committing alleged acts of domestic violence against a person, though it is unclear whether both allegations are linked.

Queensland Police this morning released a statement regarding the officer's alleged abuse of power.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct."

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The officer has since been tasked to perform non-operational duties while investigations are underway.

It is unclear which part of the region the accused officer is currently stationed at.

police misconduct qps crime prevention
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s mad dash to avoid cop search in Gatton CBD

        premium_icon Man’s mad dash to avoid cop search in Gatton CBD

        Crime A man found himself in handcuffs after he ran away from police when they tried to search him.

        Where you can learn to play cards, for free

        premium_icon Where you can learn to play cards, for free

        Community Looking for ways to keep your mind sharp? Learn to play bridge in Toogoolawah.

        We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

        premium_icon We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

        News How to contact your dedicated team of journalists from the Gatton Star.

        Dozens charged after police raid cannabis farm

        premium_icon Dozens charged after police raid cannabis farm

        Crime TIP-OFFS from the public made this local drug operation a success.