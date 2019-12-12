Menu
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Breaking

PHOTOS: Man arrested after car crashes into home

Melanie Plane
11th Dec 2019 2:52 PM
UPDATE 3PM: POLICE have located the vehicle involved in this afternoon's house-ramming incident in Duthie Avenue and taken a man into custody. 

Police found the vehicle involved parked in the middle of Wiggington Street with damage to its back end. 

Reports indicate the driver has failed a roadside breath test. 

BREAKING 2.45PM: POLICE are on the hunt for a white station wagon after it allegedly rammed a home in Frenchville this afternoon.

Multiple police crews are responding to a Duthie Avenue property after a white vehicle with Fujitsu signage up the side, purposely reversed into a house.

Witnesses told police that the car appeared to line up the Duthie Ave dwelling before reversing into it.

The vehicle has fled the scene, leaving behind extensive damage.

