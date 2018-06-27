UPDATE: Man dies in crash at Wallaville
UPDATE 1pm: Police have confirmed a man, aged 53, has died after a crash at Wallaville.
A paramedic carried out 40 minutes of CPR but was unable to revive the man.
It is believed the man suffered a medical episode while driving.
The helicopter on scene has left and the Bruce Highway is no longer blocked.
UPDATE 12.40pm: The southern side of the Bruce Highway has been blocked as crews tend to the incident.
UPDATE 12.20pm: A rescue helicopter is landing at the scene of the incident.
It is believed roads around the incident have been blocked.
UPDATE: Emergency services are carrying out CPR on a man who was retrieved from the vehicle.
EARLIER: Emergency services are en route to a single-vehicle crash at Wallaville.
Police, fireys and paramedics are responding to reports a four-wheel drive has crashed into a dam near Zillman Rd and the Bruce Higway.
Reports of the high-speed crash came through about 11.30pm.
Initial reports are the car involved smashed through guard rails along the road and crashed into a neighbouring dam.
It is understood the driver is still inside the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow.