Menu
Login
CAR CRASH: Police and ambulance attended the scene of a crash on the Scenic Highway tonight.
CAR CRASH: Police and ambulance attended the scene of a crash on the Scenic Highway tonight.
Breaking

BREAKING: Car crash on the Capricorn Coast Scenic Highway

Leighton Smith
by
24th Aug 2018 8:00 PM

EMERGENCY services were summoned to the scene of a crash north of Emu Park this evening.

Queensland Police said the single vehicle accident occurred around 7.15pm on the Scenic Highway before the transfer station near the 80km/hr zone.

 

CRASH: A single vehicle accident has occurred north of Emu Park.
CRASH: A single vehicle accident has occurred north of Emu Park. Google Maps

They confirmed the car containing two occupants drove off the road and ploughed into an embankment, sustaining minor damage.

Queensland Ambulance said they had two people in their care.

While it was still unclear what the extent of their injuries was, it was believed they weren't serious.

The paramedics intended to transport the patients to Rockhampton hospital as a precaution.

capricorn coast emu park scenic highway single vehicle crash tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Teenager's hard work recognised with Queen's badge

    Teenager's hard work recognised with Queen's badge

    News More than 200 hours of work has gone towards earning the Queen's Scout badge.

    Time capsule ready for another 20 years

    Time capsule ready for another 20 years

    News History preserved in time capsual for another 20 years

    Mystery tour proves a hit for seniors

    Mystery tour proves a hit for seniors

    News A day full of surprises and experiences

    Young apprentice wins top award

    Young apprentice wins top award

    News He plans to save up enough money to open a gym in the future.

    Local Partners