Menu
Login

Boy injured after being run over by 4WD
News

WATCH: Boy injured after being run over by 4WD

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Sep 2018 4:40 PM

A SEVEN-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was run over by a four-wheel-drive on the beach at Inskip Point this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and transported the boy via road, along with his mother, to Rainbow Beach to meet with the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter at 11.15am.

The Chronicle understands the boy had upper abdominal injuries but was in a stable condition when he was airlifted.

 

A YOUNG boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was run over by a four-wheel-drive on the beach at Inskip Point this morning.
A YOUNG boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was run over by a four-wheel-drive on the beach at Inskip Point this morning. LifeFlight Meida

He arrived at Sunshine Coast University Hospital at 12.36pm.

Earlier the rescue helicopter had airlifted a man in his 70s from Fraser Island suffering a medical condition to Hervey Bay Hospital at 8.15am.

fcemergency fraser coast fraser island hervey bay lifeflight rainbow beach
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Thomas' dream has come true a decade on

    Thomas' dream has come true a decade on

    News More than two years of work has gone into Thomas Carlton's pride and joy, the project is finally nearing it's end.

    Bushfire reported near Glen Esk

    Bushfire reported near Glen Esk

    News People in the area may be affected by smoke

    Newly planted trees stolen straight out of soil in parklands

    Newly planted trees stolen straight out of soil in parklands

    News The group planted 35 trees for National Tree Day earlier this year.

    Local Partners