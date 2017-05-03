27°
Boy, 16, charged with high school arson

2nd May 2017 9:17 AM Updated: 1:05 PM
Laidley State High School was damaged by fire on Sunday morning.
Laidley State High School was damaged by fire on Sunday morning. Rob Williams

A LOCAL16-year-old boy has been charged with numerous offences following an arson investigation in Laidley.

At 2.50am on April 16 - just days before the school term restarted after the Easter break - an alarm was activated at the Alfred St school when a building was entered.

After the offices were disturbed, it will be alleged an unsuccessful attempt was made to gain entry to the canteen.

It will be further alleged at 4.20am, entry was gained to a block of classrooms where a fire was started causing structural damage.

Two classrooms were damaged by fire while a further two were smoke affected.

A 16-year-old boy from Laidley has been charged with three counts of enter premises, and one count each of arson and attempted enter premises.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Topics:  court crime editors picks laidley qps qt country

