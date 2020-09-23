Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dale Symons pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence.
Dale Symons pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence. Jessica Cook
Crime

Border jumper cut through metal chain to enter Qld

Jessica Cook
23rd Sep 2020 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was caught by police at a Toogoom home after entering Queensland illegally has been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard Dale Symons had used an angle grinder to cut a metal chain to enter the state after he was turned away from the border at Goondiwindi.

He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence.

The court heard lengthy submissions from the prosecution and defence.

The 26-year-old told police at the Goondiwindi border he wanted to enter Queensland to see his girlfriend, the court was told.

When he was turned away, he drove to another point on the border where he cut the metal chain.

Symons was sentenced to 60 hours unpaid community service.

No conviction was recorded for the COVID-19 charge or the wilful damage charge.

But a conviction was recorded for driving while unlicensed.

He told reporters outside the court he was very sorry for breaking the law and was regretful of his actions.

Symons was looking forward to seeing his girlfriend and advised others not to do what he had done.

More Stories

border covid-19 fccourt fcpolice toogoom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Education Queensland teachers have been recognised for their amazing contributions to the state’s schools with a 60 per cent jump in TEACHX nominations compared to 2019.

        Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Premium Content Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Health More important than a vaccine when it comes to flying again

        Shock resignation at Ipswich council kept quiet for days

        Premium Content Shock resignation at Ipswich council kept quiet for days

        Council News Ipswich City Council Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle resigns

        Top draft pick excited to be chosen by local club for T20

        Premium Content Top draft pick excited to be chosen by local club for T20

        Cricket THE Ipswich Hornet cricketer has returned to the Lockyer as the number one draft...