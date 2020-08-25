Menu
The scene where a body was found on Tuesday afternoon.
The scene where a body was found on Tuesday afternoon. Christian Berechree
News

BREAKING: Body found in Fraser Coast lagoon

Jessica Grewal
25th Aug 2020 3:47 PM
A BODY has been retrieved from a lagoon at Clearwater Crescent, Toogoom.

Investigations into the circumstances have begun and police are guarding the scene.

A spokesman for Queensland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had helped police bring the deceased person to shore on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chronicle understands a member of the public called 000 about 2.10pm. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the body of a male had been found at the location and said it was too early to determine any further details. 

More to come.

If you need to speak to someone, call Lifeline 24 hours on 13 11 14.

