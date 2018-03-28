Menu
Login
News

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning.
THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning. Hamish Broome

POLICE investigations have led to two people being arrested over a brutal attack on a Casino service station worker.

Ken Whitton, 61, was threatened by three men as he opened the Liberty service station in Centre St about 7am on Sunday. The attackers were armed with a knife and metal pole.

Police said Mr Whitton was assaulted and slashed with a knife as he tried to defend himself.

Cash was stolen from the service station before the men fled the scene.

Since the incident, Mr Whitton has been recovering at Lismore Base Hospital.

Now the Richmond Police District has made a breakthrough in the case, arresting two men overnight.

The men, aged 20 and 45, were taken to Lismore Police Station.

The 20-year-old was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and cause wounding.

The 45-year-old was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and cause wounding, robbery armed with offensive weapon and an outstanding warrant.

Both men were refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.

Topics:  casino northern rivers crime robbery service station

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Don't be foolish on April 1

Don't be foolish on April 1

New laws about smoke alarms came into affect last year, have you checked your house complies?

'Mrs Netball' is all about family

CLOSE BOND: Norma Armstrong-Ravula with her family (from left) Steve, Isaiah, Moses and Helena.

Norma Armstrong-Ravula chats about life and her love of sport.

Once-in-a-lifetime experience for Kilcoy

CELEBRATION TIME: Batonbearer Sage Volschenk with friends from her school during the Queens Baton Relay in Kingaroy yesterday

Crowds flock to see Queen's Baton

Gatton Hawks leave comeback too late in season opener

HOLD ON: Gatton lost 26-20 to Wattles in their opening game of the season on Saturday night at Clifton.

The Hawks were defeated 26-20 by Wattles.

Local Partners