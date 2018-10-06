Menu
Login
QFES at scene of three-vehicle crash involving army truck
QFES at scene of three-vehicle crash involving army truck Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Army truck one of three vehicles in Bruce Hwy crash

Sarah Steger
by
6th Oct 2018 11:34 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Booyal.

Crews responded to reports of the collision on the Bruce Highway, involving one army truck, about 11.20am.

A QFES spokesman said no one was injured in the incident near Adies Rd.

He told the NewsMail Queensland Ambulance Service had attended the crash but left shortly after arriving.

Initial reports are the army truck was not carrying anything and only had one occupant, who suffered no injuries. 

The spokesman said he believed the truck had a flat tyre, which was being worked on.

The two cars, as well as the army vehicle, are not blocking traffic and the road has remained open.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

army booyal breaking news bruce highway crash fireys police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Veteran told her PTSD is not from her time in the army

    Veteran told her PTSD is not from her time in the army

    News After serving 32 years in the army Joy O'Donohue struggles to leave her house some days but DVA say her PTSD is not from her service.

    Fees for country pubs could be reduced

    Fees for country pubs could be reduced

    News The Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee endorsed the bill.

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    News Have your say about your paper

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    Local Partners