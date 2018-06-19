BREAKING: Armed men terrorise families in Coast street

Unknown persons are believed to have caused extensive damage to a home on Wodalla Mews, Point Vernon on Tuesday night.

AT LEAST three people, believed to be armed, are on the run from police after they allegedly terrorised two Point Vernon homes.

About 6pm Tuesday police were called to the Wodalla Mews after reports unknown persons had allegedly attempted to attack the occupants of both properties.

The front windows of one home were completely smashed.

An officer on scene told the Chronicle three or four people were seen at the address.

"One person has used an unknown implement to smash a number of windows at the address here," he said.

"We're commencing investigations and making further enquiries."

Up to four people were inside one of the homes while seven others aged 11, 15, 17, 18, 18, 19 and 41 were in the second.

A witness explained to the Chronicle how he and three others were visiting from Lismore when they heard banging on the front door.

"We heard beating and glass smashing next door," he said.

"(My friend) opened the door and (the unknown persons) started abusing her.

"They started banging on the door yelling 'you're next'."

Anyone with information which can help police should call 000.

