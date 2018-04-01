Menu
Login
News

22yo seriously assaulted at sister's home, hospitalised

A 22-year-old man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a serious head injury after he was allegedly assaulted at a Toolooa home last night.
A 22-year-old man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a serious head injury after he was allegedly assaulted at a Toolooa home last night.
Sarah Steger
by

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a serious head injury after he was allegedly assaulted at a Toolooa home last night.

About 9.40pm on Saturday police responded to reports of a group of people fighting on John Dory Dr.

The 000 call claimed "a large neighbourhood disturbance was going on", a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Police will allege a number of people arrived at the victim's residence with a weapon in tow and assaulted the man before fleeing the home. Another resident witnessed the attack, according to police.

"Some injuries to a number of people were reported. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries," the QPS spokeswoman said.

"It appears that there are four men and one female now assisting police with inquiries."

Police have not been able to take a victim statement yet due to the serious condition the hospitalised man is in.

It is understood the people involved were known to each other.

No one has been charged in relation to the incident and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Related Items

Topics:  ambulance assault attack crime editors picks fight hospital police

Gladstone Observer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

Man who witnessed the plane crash at Laidley North reflects on watching it go down and his response to the incident.

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

BRUSHING UP: (L-R) CRI Network's Carl Howard, Pastor Rick Armour and Suzie Overell at Gatton's Christian Life Centre.

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Student's get hopping in Easter bonnet parade

EGGCITING: Forest Hill Year 1 student, Jake hopped to it in the school's Easter Bonnet Parade last Wednesday.

Students show off their creations.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Local Partners