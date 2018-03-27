Menu
Winner in 20M Gold Lotto draw lives on Fraser Coast

SOMEONE from Hervey Bay became a millionaire on the weekend after winning a share of division one in Saturday Gold Lotto's $20 Million Superdraw - they just don't know it yet.

The unregistered Hervey Bay entry was one of 15 division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw 3827 on March 24.

Each entry won the division one prize of $1,333,333.34.

The winning entry is not registered to a Winners Circle card so Golden Casket officials have no way of contacting the winner to break the life-changing news and have to wait until the ticket holder makes contact to claim their prize.

The winning entry was purchased at The Lucky Charm Hervey Bay, Shop 25 Pialba Place Shopping Centre, on Main St in Pialba.

The Lucky Charm Hervey Bay owner Greg Baartz said he was ready to deliver the dream-come-true news to one of his customers.

Last month, The Lucky Charm Hervey Bay sold a top prize winning $1 Instant Scratch-Its ticket that landed a local man $10,000.

"We're on a roll!" he said.

"We're building the prizes up each time.

"It's really exciting and every time you check a ticket you think is this the one?"

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eager to confirm the division one news with Hervey Bay's newest millionaire and urged all Gold Lotto players to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"While we don't know the identity of the winning ticketholder, I'm sure they'd love to discover they are now a division one winner," he said.

"You may not think it's possible that you could be the division one winner we're looking for, but if you purchased an entry in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw that you haven't checked yet, you're in with a chance."

Hervey Bay is no stranger to division one wins.

Last September a down-to-earth Hervey Bay dad won $30 million, while in 2016 Hervey Bay grandparents won $70 million - Australia's single largest division one win.

Players are being urged to check their entries as soon as possible and to contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.

The six winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3827 on Saturday March 24 ere 30, 19, 10, 39, 33 and 23, while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 34.

More chances to win!　

There are more chances to win big this week with tomorrow's Oz Lotto offering a huge $10 million, while Thursday's Powerball has $3 million up for grabs.

Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize has also reached $9.4 million for draw 1086, while Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize has climbed to $1.93 million for draw 10219.

Tickets can be purchased at any Golden Casket outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.

Topics:  gold lotto hervey bay lotto winner superdraw

Fraser Coast Chronicle

