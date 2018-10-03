Menu
Login
A child has been reportedly speared through the chest.
A child has been reportedly speared through the chest. Contributed
Breaking

BREAKING: 12yo speared in chest while fishing at Slade Point

Cas Garvey
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:34 PM

EMERGENCY crews are enroute to McCreadys Creek in Slade Point after reports a child has been speared in the chest.

Initial reports indicate the 12-year-old boy has suffered injuries to the left side of his chest.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed they received a call shortly before 6pm.

"We are still on scene with the patient, a 12-year-old male who was accidentally speared in the side of the chest while spear fishing," the spokeswoman said.

 

 

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews were called to attend to cut the spear down in order for the boy to be transported to hospital.

The QAS spokeswoman said at this stage the boy's injuries luckily appeared to be "superficial" with the spear just piercing the skin "into the fatty layer of the left side of his chest".

More to come.

breaking news editors picks fishing mackay ambulance slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Australia's cancer patterns revealed on interactive atlas

    Australia's cancer patterns revealed on interactive atlas

    News Southeast Queensland was recorded to have one of the highest rates of melanoma, with diagnosis in Gatton 49per cent higher than the Australian average

    Forecasters predict a wet weekend

    Forecasters predict a wet weekend

    News An upper trough and associated surface trough was moving east.

    Girls will get their chance to shine on footy field

    Girls will get their chance to shine on footy field

    News Interest for the three sides has been strong.

    New biosecurity program seen as a game changer

    New biosecurity program seen as a game changer

    News National recognition for the scheme was announced last week.

    Local Partners