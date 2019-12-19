Break and enters down, motor thefts up for Laidley cops

FRESH START: Laidley police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said the year had been positive for police, with a down turn in property offences and domestic violence issues. Picture: Nev Madsen.

FRESH START: Laidley police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said the year had been positive for police, with a down turn in property offences and domestic violence issues. Picture: Nev Madsen.

CRIME reduction and new arrivals have made 2019 a positive year for Laidley Police.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the year had been positive for police, with a downturn in property offences and domestic violence issues which was “very pleasing from a police and community perspective”.

“Our biggest improvement has been in the area of break and enter offences which has seen an overall decrease in offences,” Sen Sgt Draheim said. “Unfortunately, stealing from motor vehicles and stolen cars has increased in the second half of the year.”

Juvenile crime and drug offences have also continued to be an issue for the region, but Sen Sgt Draheim said police would continue to strive to address the issues.

Sen Sgt Draheim pointed to the station’s response to the recent bushfires as their biggest accomplishment, with police working closely with other emergency services to keep the community safe.

“The response to the recent fires, in particular the Laidley fire, has seen an amazing effort from our police in conjunction with other emergency services and community groups,” he said.

“The leadership and tireless work shown by officers from Laidley has been outstanding and they have shown true community spirit through the work they have done in keeping the community safe.”

But the highlight – and biggest surprise – of the year came with some new arrivals. Three Road Policing Command officers are currently being based at Laidley and Sen Sgt Draheim said it was a benefit for the region.

“This will have a positive effect of driver behaviour and road safety in our community,” he said.