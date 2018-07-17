Braking the Cycle students hit the road

CRUSING: Amber Neesom and Courtney Turner are the first students of Braking the Cycle Laidley to gain their licences after completing more than 70 hours between them with mentors like Norm Robinson (back).

THE FIRST students from Braking the Cycle Laidley have hit the road, after passing their drivers' tests last month.

Courtney Turner and Amber Neesom completed more than 70 hours between them with the PCYC run group, and we over the moon to finally have their licences.

"It's great, its good to have freedom - it's so much easier now.” Ms Turner said.

PCYC Community Development Officer Suzanne Applegate said the graduation of the pair to probationary drivers marked a major milestone for the program that only kicked off in earnest January this year.

"We've certainly grown quite quickly out here.” Ms Applegate said.

"And the fact that we've got two students that already have their licence in such a short amount of time just shows that the program is working really well.”

Braking the Cycle is a program co-developed by PCYC Ipswich and Logan to assist young learner drivers how don't have access to supervisor or registered vehicle obtain their logbook hours by pairing them with a driving mentor.

Ms Applegate said the program didn't simply allow students to gain hours - it created safer drivers, how were less likely to speed.

"Our students tend to not only pass, but continue on being good drivers.” she said.

"Our program actually shows that it's not a very common occurrence.”

She added that the Laidley program could not have become as successful as it is without the support of key community groups.

"We're very luck to partner with the Laidley Community Centre, and ICYS - they allow us to use their manual car, and Laidley Community Centre allow us to use the building and help with funding at times too.”