Brady has a passion for helping others to a healthy lifestyle

Name: Brady Schulz

Occupation: Company director, dietitian, sports dietitian, nutritionist, exercise physiologist and exercise scientist.

Age: 31.

Marital status: Engaged.

What have you enjoyed most about your time as director of Healthy Lifestyles Australia?

Being able to offer job opportunities to health professionals and administrative staff alike to increase employment rates within our industry and local area whilst helping a large number of people in the community improve their health.

Why did you decide to get involved with the organisation?

I started Healthy Lifestyles Australia in 2007 because there were not enough health professionals visiting regional and rural areas. I started providing nutrition and exercise services in Gatton which saved people having to drive to Brisbane or Toowoomba. From there the company has grown and we now provide dietitian, exercise physiology and diabetes education services to more than 98 centres in Queensland, most of those being rural, with the company's base being in the Lockyer Valley.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Doug Walters (Australian cricketer) on a cricket camp I was helping out at. Manu Feildel from My Kitchen Rules and MasterChef. We met on a trip to the Greek Islands. Peter Beattie. We met at a urinal once at a conference. We exchanged conversation on how well kept the facilities were. They were nice toilets.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Developing Healthy Lifestyles Australia from a one-clinic company to a 98- strong clinic facility with over 24 staff members. I probably have to also say my recent engagement to my beautiful fiance Louisa in the vineyards of Meursault in the south of France.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Be happy, friendly, approachable, enjoy what you do and treat others as they would like to be treated.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

To abolish the child sex slave trade.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

Twenty-four. Enough maturity to be responsible but enough freedom to explore the world.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Playing in my band Midnight Curfew. Good friends, good music and it helps me relax after a busy work week. Otherwise cycling and triathlons are great fun. You get to challenge yourself physically and mentally and push new boundaries.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Sunshine Coast holidays with the family at Maroochydore on the two or three days a year we got a holiday. My Dad's a farmer. Go figure why we only got three days.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Mountain Biking through the Lockyer National Park, Spicers Hidden Vale, Wivenhoe Hill, the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and Jubilee Park. Otherwise I always enjoy going to the family farm in Lowood.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Put it in a fixed term deposit until I figured out the best way to spend it. I know very boring.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My parents and grandparents.