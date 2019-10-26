Menu
Login
Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty
Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Brad Pitt loses lawsuit appeal

by Fox News
26th Oct 2019 11:33 AM

A JUDGE has denied actor Brad Pitt's request to be taken off a lawsuit that says his Make it Right Foundation built shoddy homes in the New Orleans area that was hit hardest by Hurricane Katrina.

Brad Pitt in Cannes earlier this year. Picture: Getty
Brad Pitt in Cannes earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The Times-Picayune/ The N ew Orleans Advocate reports Pitt and other foundation directors asked the court to remove them from the lawsuit, saying they weren't personally responsible for the construction.

Judge Rachael Johnson denied the request last week.

Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, 2005. Picture: Supplied
Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, 2005. Picture: Supplied

Two homeowners filed the suit. Their attorney, Ron Austin, says the homes built by the foundation in the Lower Ninth Ward have infrastructural issues and residents have reported being sick.

Rescue efforts during Hurricane Katrina. Picture: AP
Rescue efforts during Hurricane Katrina. Picture: AP

 

More than 100 green Make It Right houses were built in 2008. The foundation sued the principal architect last year saying his designs were defective.

More Stories

brad pitt celebrity celebrity lawsuit hurricane katrina lawsuit

Top Stories

    Pull a sickie: Oaks racing returns to Gatton

    Pull a sickie: Oaks racing returns to Gatton

    News If you have a few spare sick days, November 7 would be a great day for one with Oaks Day making a return to Gatton.

    How to keep busy across the region this weekend

    How to keep busy across the region this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend, here’s a few ideas to keep busy.

    Colour run raises funds for Morcombe Foundation

    Colour run raises funds for Morcombe Foundation

    News The Grandchester State School held a Colour Run this week for the Day for Daniel.

    Live theatre performances prove popular for region

    Live theatre performances prove popular for region

    News Recent stage performances hosted in the Somerset Region have proved popular with...