Brad Jeffs is proud to serve his community

SERVING THE COMMUNITY: Gatton station officer Brad Jeffs has been involved with the fire service since he was 16. Dominic Elsome

Name: Brad Jeffs

Occupation: Firefighter

Age: 53

Marital Status: Married with three children

What have you enjoyed most about the Fire Service?

Mateship during good times and bad emergency incidents.

Why did you decide to get involved with QFES?

Started with the rural fire service at 16 and enjoyed the work and helping the community.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Late last year, I met Barnaby Joyce MP in Gatton.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Raising three children to be capable and functioning members of society.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Life can be hard! It is how you react to difficult circumstances that makes the difference.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

That everyone is given an equal opportunity to work hard and succeed.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

I feel young because I have a young family that keeps me busy with arts and sporting activities.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I enjoy the mystery of jazz improvisation and the talent of master musicians, and I enjoy the satisfaction and challenges when working with young horses.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Holidays spent surfing at the caravan park at Kingscliff, NSW.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Cormorant Bay at Lake Wivenhoe.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Start a charity to support and educate young men with life skills.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Any person who has worked hard over many years and made a positive contribution to the community.