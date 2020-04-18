Menu
Brace for aged care outbreak: Premier

by SALLY GLAETZER
18th Apr 2020 2:34 PM
PREMIER Peter Gutwein has warned Tasmanians to brace for the results of coronavirus testing in aged care facilities in the North West.

The Government said almost 500 tests were carried out in aged care facilities in the region yesterday, with Royal Hobart Hospital staff working through the night to have them processed.

Mr Gutwein said the results would be made public by the end of the day.

"I am hopeful that we will not see another outbreak, but we should ready ourselves for those results," Mr Gutwein said.

He also confirmed an eighth person in Tasmania had died as a result of coronavirus.

A 74-year-old man who was a patient in the North West Regional Hospital is the latest victim to succumb to the virus in the state.

Yesterday morning a 72-year-old man with coronavirus died in the Mersey Community Hospital.

The Public Health Service said one third of the almost 500 tests carried out yesterday in NW aged care facilities were residents and two thirds were staff.

Health Minister Sarah Courtney said another 360 people had presented for testing yesterday, including about 300 in the North West. "It's wonderful to see our community responding and people being aware of this," she said.

