Boys in strife over illegal muck-up day

A group of Melbourne school boys are in strife after they were caught breaching coronavirus restrictions to hold an illegal muck-up day.

In video posted to social media, the group of year 12 students from Marcellin College in Bulleen were seen parading through a park with most wearing black body suits - to protect their identity - and holding alcohol and water pistols.

The teens were also seen walking through the smoke of an orange flare after one of the boys took the gun from his family's boat.

The boys were warned by police. Picture: Kanaida Cooper

The boys walking through a flare. Picture: Kanaida Cooper

It's understood Victoria Police visited Marcellin College and gave the cohort a warning for their behaviour however Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius yesterday said officers had been understanding.

"Police will always be understanding, particularly when it comes to children," Mr Cornelius told reporters. "Let's not get ourselves whipped up into too much of a frenzy about muck up day and about schoolies.

"We certainly feel for our kids … the key piece here is that we want to support them, but we need to support them in doing the right thing."

It's understood the year 12s will be allowed to sit their final exams, however they were suspended from school yesterday.

The students from Marcellin College. Picture: Kanaida Cooper

Victoria's schools are on high alert for coronavirus after a year 5 Melbourne student tested positive earlier this week.

The boy, from East Preston Islamic College, in Melbourne's north, had unknowingly caught the virus from a family member before he headed back to school on Monday.

The school's principal, Ekrem Ozyurek, said the boy stayed home from school last week because his siblings had recently tested positive for coronavirus, but a "misunderstanding" saw him return to face-to-face learning this week.

The boy attended school on Monday and Tuesday after his mother brought a letter from Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dated October 17, clearing the other children of having coronavirus.

But the school was called on Tuesday by DHHS, who advised the boy was supposed to be self-isolating while he waited for a day-11 test.

"Our understanding is that this student was considered to be a close contact and was meant to be quarantining, but after day 11 he returned to school thinking that it was okay to do so," Mr Ozyurek said.

"He stayed at home for the first week but I think his siblings had tested negative and he thought he was OK to come back too. But he hadn't taken the test.

"I think there must have been some misunderstanding perhaps, some broken communication," he added.

Originally published as Boys in strife over illegal muck-up day