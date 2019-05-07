Boys get new halls thanks to grant

THE Boy's Brigade is just one community group that will enjoy the benefits of upgrades to come to the Glengarry Education Centre in Mount Tarampa.

Thanks to successfully securing a grant in round seven of the Get Playing Places and Spaces grant program, The Boys' Brigade Queensland will build two multi-purpose sports halls.

The $150,000 grant will enable construction to begin on May 20.

Glengarry Education Centre director Ian Walters said the grounds were popular, regularly booking out for use by community groups such as the Boys' Brigade, Girls' Brigade, church groups, Duke of Edinburgh groups, and many others.

"We even had an inquiry from the rural fire service to do their training here,” Mr Walters said.

"We want to work with the Somerset council with their sport and recreation side.”

He said the construction of the sports halls would be beneficial to those who use the space.

"We will open it up to the wider community, too,” he said.

The sports halls will be the first of their kind in the area, accommodating tennis, volleyball, badminton, basketball, netball, handball and other activities.

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington said she was keen to support the project.

"The whole project has been built off volunteers and volunteered labour effectively,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"The reason I'm so keen to support the building of the multi-purpose courts is the amount of the support it brings to our local region.”

Mrs Frecklington said the grant was competitive.

"I would like to congratulate them on the work they do. They are quiet achievers committed to the community,” she said.