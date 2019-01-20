Boy in hospital after dingo attack

A dingo looks for food among four wheel drives on the east coast of Fraser Island. Photo Lachie Millard

A dingo looks for food among four wheel drives on the east coast of Fraser Island. Photo Lachie Millard

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital after running in to a pack of dingoes on Fraser Island, and receiving a bite to his leg.

The child was reportedly bitten on Saturday afternoon, after running up a sand dune. The boy had been swimming with family before the incident occurred at Eurong.

Dan Leggat, a Royal Automobile Club of Queensland Lifeflight rescue helicopter crewmen, said there were a pack of four animals when they arrived on the scene.

A dingo scavenges for food on the beach a Fraser Island. Photo Lachie Millard

"Unfortunately, when he got to the top, there was a pack of four dingoes," Leggat said.

"One of the dingoes attacked the boy and bit him on the leg,"

The boy was treated by paramedics around 6pm on the island and flown to Hervey Bay.

In July 2017, a 25-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being bitten on the arm by a dingo at Lake Mackenzie near the centre of the island.

Dingoes on the island are protected by law and roam majority of the island. According to Fairfax, Transport Minister Mark Bailey said his heart went out to the parents of the boy.

"It's obviously a very traumatic thing for them to experience," he said.

"I'm glad to hear that the six-year-old is being treated and has good care with our health staff in Hervey Bay."

Mr Bailey said there would be an investigation into the incident.