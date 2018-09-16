Menu
Boy found locked in disused bank safe in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
16th Sep 2018 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:43 AM

A YOUNG boy was taken to hospital after he was locked in a disused bank safe. 

Authorities found the boy at about 11.50am on Saturday and he was taken to Ipswich Hospital for observation.

Emergency services were called to the business on Brisbane St, which used to be a bank, to free the boy.

FULL STORY: Boy, 12, trapped in disused bank vault for two hours

bank safe editors picks ipswich ipswich hospita qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

