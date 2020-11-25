Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit are on the scene of a serious crash at King St, Caboolture.
The Forensic Crash Unit are on the scene of a serious crash at King St, Caboolture.
News

Boy fights for life after hit by tyre

by Danielle O’Neal
25th Nov 2020 7:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly hit by a tyre in Caboolture.

Emergency services were called to reports of a pedestrian and vehicle incident on King St about 4.30pm.

Early reports indicate the boy was struck by a tyre that has been flung from a vehicle travelling down the street.

The boy has been taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

King St has been blocked from Beerburrum Rd with diversions in place.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

King Street is the major thoroughfare road in Caboolture.

The incident occurred outside of the Caboolture Square shopping centre.

The car involved was a blue utility.

More to come.

Originally published as Boy fights for life after hit by tyre

More Stories

children editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        Premium Content Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that the Queensland border will open to Victoria on December 1, the same day visitors will be allowed from Greater...

        Council to provide much needed access upgrades in Gatton CBD

        Premium Content Council to provide much needed access upgrades in Gatton CBD

        News Disability advocates say the work to upgrade Gatton CBD to a wheelchair-friendly...

        LAIDLEY CRIME: Top streets to find drugs, drug offences

        Premium Content LAIDLEY CRIME: Top streets to find drugs, drug offences

        Crime Are you concerned that your street is a hotspot for drug dealers and their...

        West Moreton racks up 100,000 COVID tests during pandemic

        Premium Content West Moreton racks up 100,000 COVID tests during pandemic

        Health COVID testing in the West Moreton has reached a significant milestone, but testing...