Menu
Login
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car.
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car. Daily Telegraph
Breaking

Boy, 8, struck by car in Murwillumbah

Michael Doyle
by
9th Apr 2019 4:28 PM

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy has been struck by a car in Murwillumbah this afternoon. 

Two NSW Ambulance crews have been called to the corner of Brisbane St and Wollumbin Rd, after reports of the incident just after 4pm. 

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the eight-year-old was being treated by paramedics, but was reported to be conscious, breathing and sitting up-right. 

Two passengers in the car, understood to be a four-wheel drive, are also being treated by paramedics. 

NSW Police are also on scene. 

editors picks murwillumbah nsw ambulance service pedestrian accident

Top Stories

    Service club feasts for the 1000th time

    Service club feasts for the 1000th time

    News Their fortnightly dinners are normally for conducting business but for the Brisbane Valley Apex Club, this meal was a particularly special one.

    Race day to raise funds for injured toddler

    Race day to raise funds for injured toddler

    News Midweek race meet to raise funds for injured Lockyer Valley toddler

    Funding cements a future for small town hall

    Funding cements a future for small town hall

    News Community events will continue safely thanks to the grant.