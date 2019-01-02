Menu
A child has been taken to hospital after receiving burns from car coolant.
A child has been taken to hospital after receiving burns from car coolant.
News

Boy, 6, rushed to hospital after being burnt by hot coolant

Liana Turner
by
2nd Jan 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:42 PM

A CHILD has been taken to hospital after receiving burns from vehicle coolant.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the corner of Lawson and Fletcher Sts in Byron Bay about 12 noon.

He said a six-year-old boy had been burnt by hot coolant spilling on his body.

"We've taken the boy to Byron Central Hospital," he said.

The spokesman said a man was also injured by the coolant, but both he and the child had minor injuries only.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was initially called to the incident, but was stood down en route.

Lismore Northern Star

