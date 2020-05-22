Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The boy sadly died in hospital. Picture: TNV
The boy sadly died in hospital. Picture: TNV
News

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by truck

by Jessica McSweeney and Campbell Gellie
22nd May 2020 9:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boy has died after he was hit by a truck in a trucking yard south west of Sydney on Friday afternoon.

The five-year-old was hit in a trucking yard on Argyle St at Picton just after 5pm.

The boy was hit by a truck at around 5pm. Picture: TNV
The boy was hit by a truck at around 5pm. Picture: TNV

 

The boy went into cardiac arrest after being hit by the truck, paramedics treated him in the trucking yard and then transported him to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.

Paramedics handed the boy over to Liverpool Hospital where he died.

The family of the boy were with him at the hospital on Friday night.

The 38-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police have cordoned off the crime scene at the trucking yard and were investigating.

Originally published as Boy, 5, dies after being hit by truck in Picton

fatal collision pedestrian deaths pedestrian hit by truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cattle duffer strikes east of Toowoomba

        premium_icon Cattle duffer strikes east of Toowoomba

        Crime A BULL is missing from a farm east of Toowoomba. Police suspect it was stolen.

        Five decisions council will vote on next week

        premium_icon Five decisions council will vote on next week

        Council News Selling land with unpaid rates, community assistance grants and event postponements...

        Animal-loving cops dig deep for hungry rescue pups

        premium_icon Animal-loving cops dig deep for hungry rescue pups

        Pets & Animals Piles of dog food and toys have been donated to a Lockyer Valley animal shelter by...

        Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

        premium_icon Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

        Rural Toogoolawah’s first online sale has been dubbed an “unbelievable success”...