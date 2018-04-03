Boy wakes as parents end life support

Dylan Askin almost died from an extremely rare type of lung cancer. Picture: BPM Media

A FAMILY who agreed to switch off their dying son's life support only for him to stun medical professionals by regaining his strength have compared him to Jesus.

With an extremely rare type of lung cancer, Dylan Askin, from Shelton Lock, Derbyshire in the UK was so sick on Good Friday 2016, his family had him christened in his hospital bed.

Dylan's parents and doctors had made the heartbreaking decision to have his life support machine turned off the following day.

But the then-two-year-old stunned doctors at the Queens Medical Hospital in Nottingham when he regained his strength and was deemed to be stable by Easter Sunday.

Now, two years on from the ordeal, Dylan has beaten his illness and his parents Kerry and Mike are supporting an Easter campaign for Clic Sargent, a UK kids' cancer charity.

Kerry Askin, Dylan's mum, told The Derby Telegraph: "I was strong in the belief that Dylan was our Easter miracle.

"I am not massively religious, but I did think it was a miracle. When we told our eldest son, he said, 'He's like Jesus' - because he had been learning about it in school."

He received the one-in-ten-million diagnosis of Pulmonary Langerhans cell histiocytosis (PLCH).

Kerry said: "On Good Friday they told us things were looking bleak and that we weren't going to get him back.

"All the settings on all the machines were at their highest and he was still struggling.

"We had him christened, all his family came from all over to say goodbye, including his big brother.

"I was devastated. I hadn't slept for days building up to it. I was crying all the time. They had actually closed off part of the unit so we could both stay with him overnight because they thought he could go at any minute.

"All the while we were singing to him and talking to him and saying goodbye."

Miraculously though, as they withdrew his medication and began to sedate him, his heart rate dropped to normal levels and his strength improved. He was taken off life support on his parents' wedding anniversary on April 4.

Dylan was sent home just over a month later and two months after that he finished his cancer treatment.

