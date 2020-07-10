Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Sunshine Coast boy is in a serious condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
A Sunshine Coast boy is in a serious condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
News

Boy, 17, remains ‘serious’ days after scooter crash

Amber Hooker
10th Jul 2020 1:44 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast boy remains in hospital with a serious injury days after he was reportedly struck by a car while riding a scooter.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the boy, aged 17 of Baringa, had suffered head injuries and was in a "serious but stable" condition as of Friday, July 10.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident which happened at the intersection of Caloundra and Sugarbag roads in Little Mountain on Wednesday, July 8 about 6.20pm.

The boy was initially taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya in a serious condition.

He was flown later that night to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains.

The driver involved in the collision was not physically injured.

The spokeswoman said no one had been charged over the incident, but investigations were ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam vision is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

You can also report information to either organisation online 24-hours a day.

little mountain police investigation royal brisbane women's hospital scooter rider sunshine coast crash sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        premium_icon Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        News THE man who died in a crash on the Warrego Highway earlier this week was due to appear in court.

        Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        premium_icon Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        News Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        NAMED: Five drug, drink drivers in Gatton court

        premium_icon NAMED: Five drug, drink drivers in Gatton court

        Crime Drivers have been caught in College View, Laidley North and Gatton.

        HUGE DEBT: How much Lockyer, Somerset owes in unpaid fines

        premium_icon HUGE DEBT: How much Lockyer, Somerset owes in unpaid fines

        Information Details reveal how much money each postcode owes, how many residents have a SPER...