UPDATE: Boy, 17, killed, 15yo girl in critical condition

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

UPDATE 1PM: Police have confirmed the driver of a fatal car incident overnight was a 15-year-old girl who is fighting for life in hospital.

The car crashed into a level crossing boom gate, which alerted railway staff and they travelled to the scene.

Railway staff were the first on scene, followed by police- they administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

UPDATE 8am: A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the 15-year-old girl who was flown to Rockhampton Hospital is in a critical condition.

UPDATE 7:30am: Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services have confirmed that the incident which claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy was a rollover.

Paramedics attended the two patients on the Capricorn Highway at 11:20am.

The 15-year-old female patient was found to in a serious condition with leg and spinal injuries and was soon air lifted to Rockhampton.

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

INITIAL: Statement from Queensland Police:

A 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl flown after a single vehicle crash in Central Queensland overnight.

Police are investigating the fatal car crash in Blackwater.

Preliminary investigations indicate, around 11.15pm, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd.

There were two people in the car.

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.