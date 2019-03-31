Water skier critical after crash

The impounded boat from a major incident on the water at Kyeemagh in Sydney’s south.

A teenage waterskier is fighting for his life after he was struck by a boat while competing in a race in Sydney's south.

The 15-year-old was skiing behind a boat during a world championships selection race on Botany Bay at Kyeemagh in Sydney's south just before midday on Saturday.

A Ski Racing Australia spokesperson said he was treated out on the water before he was taken to a nearby boat ramp.

The 15-year-old boy is in a stable but critical condition.

Four ambulance crews and a helicopter were called to the ramp at Tancred Ave, and treated the boy for serious head and leg injuries before taking him to nearby St George Hospital.

The teenager is understood to have collided with more than one boat, reports The Daily Telegraph .

"He was semiconscious and the medical team looked after him and stabilised him before taking him to St George," NSW Ambulance Inspector Geoff Senior said.

A daily wrap from the organisation's first day of racing said: "The junior boys' and girls' races were abandoned after an accident involving a 15-year-old male who required hospital treatment.

"While information is being gathered and an investigation is underway by NSW police into the accident, SRA are not in a position to make any further comment."

The drivers of the boats were taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

The two-day event continued after police, paramedics and rescue helicopter left the boat ramp, reports The Telegraph .

One of the racing boats involved in the accident has been towed to a marine centre in San Souci, where police had been examining the vessel.

