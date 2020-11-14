Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage boy has been charged with stabbing an off-duty policewoman after she stopped to help a girl.
A teenage boy has been charged with stabbing an off-duty policewoman after she stopped to help a girl.
Crime

15-year-old charged after female cop stabbed

by Rebecca Le May
14th Nov 2020 11:20 AM

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing an off-duty policewoman in Sydney's inner west.

The officer had stopped to help a distressed teenage girl on Alice Street in Newtown in the early hours of September 6 when she was allegedly confronted by the Punchbowl boy, another 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old girl then stabbed in the torso.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics then taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The trio were arrested in nearby Marrickville and charged with offences including reckless wounding, drug possession and assault, and the Punchbowl boy now also faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been refused bail and is due to appear at a children's court on Saturday.

The officer has since recovered.

Originally published as Boy, 15, charged over cop stabbing

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Premium Content Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Rural An investigation can reveal the state’s 10 largest landowners occupy more than 27 million hectares – the same size as New Zealand.

        Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Premium Content Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Weather Australia’s climate has gotten extremely hot extremely quickly

        Student looks up to mayor for leadership inspiration

        Premium Content Student looks up to mayor for leadership inspiration

        Education AFTER missing out on a leadership role in his final year, a Lockyer High student...