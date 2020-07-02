Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrested a teenager yesterday after he scaled a building to avoid officers.
Police arrested a teenager yesterday after he scaled a building to avoid officers.
Crime

Boy, 14, climbs to new heights to dodge cops

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
2nd Jul 2020 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boy scaled a school building and hid out on the roof to avoid police after crews tried to arrest him.

The 14-year-old Kelso boy ran from police about 9.40am yesterday and tried to hide in a school at Fulham Rd.

The boy did not stop there, climbing up a school building and onto the roof to avoid police.

Despite his effort, he eventually climbed down and was arrested at Charles St, Cranbrook.

The boy was taken to the Townsville watch house.

He was charged with one count of obstruct police, trespass, unregulated high-risk activities, common assault, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass and two counts of stealing.

He is due to appear in Townsville Children's Court.

Originally published as Boy, 14, climbs to new heights to dodge cops

More Stories

arrest crime police queensland crime teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        Health Queensland Health has warned of an outbreak of Salmonella across the state, with the majority of cases affecting young children.

        Four drivers found with cannabis, meth during random checks

        premium_icon Four drivers found with cannabis, meth during random checks

        Crime A rise in road traffic has lead to a spike in routine police checks

        Businesses reap rewards from virus shop local campaign

        premium_icon Businesses reap rewards from virus shop local campaign

        Business It wasn’t like every other campaign, with one business owner reporting a surge in...

        Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        premium_icon Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are gearing up for capacity this weekend