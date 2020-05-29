Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Crime

12-year-old boy dies during fight with group of youths

by Patrick Billings
29th May 2020 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOY has been killed during a fight in Far North Queensland.

Detectives are investigating the 12-year-old boy's death in Cairns yesterday.

Initial investigations suggest the boy was with three other youths when they became involved in a verbal argument with another group at Shang Park in Mooroobool.

It is believed the 12-year-old boy then became involved in a physical altercation causing him to fall to the ground and become unconscious.

Police and emergency services were called to the park about 6.18pm, after reports of a disturbance between a group of youths.

The boy was taken Cairns Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death.

The details of this altercation are being investigated.

Originally published as Boy, 12, killed in fight with group of youths

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue plan for troubled 75-year-old building firm

        premium_icon Rescue plan for troubled 75-year-old building firm

        Business A family-owned building products company has called in administrators with debt of more than $2 million but there could be a silver lining.

        Charity, council collaborate to help local in need

        premium_icon Charity, council collaborate to help local in need

        Council News The mayoral charity fund was set up for reasons just like this - an elderly man who...

        ROAD TOLL: The legends we’ve lost on our roads in 12 months

        premium_icon ROAD TOLL: The legends we’ve lost on our roads in 12 months

        Community It’s easy to forget that every fatality on our roads was a loved member of a family...

        Guard assaulted in Queensland prison

        Guard assaulted in Queensland prison

        Crime A guard has been attacked by an inmate in a high-security prison