Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Abbey accepting her East Kimberley Aboriginal Achievement Award last August. Picture: Supplied
Abbey accepting her East Kimberley Aboriginal Achievement Award last August. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Boy, 12, charged over death of girl, 11

by AAP
29th May 2020 8:13 PM

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with killing a young girl thrown from the tray of the ute he was driving in far north Western Australia.

The fatal crash killed 11-year-old Kimberley girl Abbey Forrest in Wyndham in September.

She was named junior person of the year at the East Kimberley Aboriginal Achievement Awards in August that year and was widely loved and respected throughout the area.

Police allege the boy, aged 11 at the time, was driving dangerously and speeding when he rolled the vehicle on mudflats in Wyndham in September.

Two girls, both aged 11, were thrown from the tray and one was killed.

WA Police on Friday said major crash investigators had charged the boy with manslaughter after examining the crash near the Northern Territory border.

The ute was also carrying two other boys aged 11 and 13 who were seated inside.

The boy will face Kununurra Children's Court on June 5.

Originally published as Boy, 12, charged over death of girl, 11

More Stories

child killed crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        premium_icon Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        Business A uni student who took on placement at a Lockyer Valley chiropractic clinic has scored herself a job.

        Crews on scene of garbage truck, car accident

        premium_icon Crews on scene of garbage truck, car accident

        News Crews are on scene of an accident involving a garbage truck and a car.

        Plainland Bunnings development to break soil within months

        premium_icon Plainland Bunnings development to break soil within months

        News A developer has revealed when construction is likely to start

        Council rubber stamps business with history of noncompliance

        premium_icon Council rubber stamps business with history of noncompliance

        Council News A business, which had been operating without approvals, has been given the go-ahead...