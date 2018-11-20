Boxing trio hits three for three

TOP TRIO: Kayne Tate, Chase Townsend and Jesse Jenner show off their trophies.

TOP TRIO: Kayne Tate, Chase Townsend and Jesse Jenner show off their trophies. Dominic Elsome

BOXING: Rather than rolling with the punches, three fighters from Walloon Rebels Boxing Club delivered the punches in front of their home crowd at Rosewood State High School.

Jesse Jenner, Kayne Tate and Chase Townsend let their gloves do the talking, claiming victory in three divisions on the night.

Coach Robbie Sbeghen said the quality of boxing on display was very promising for the Walloon trio.

"It just goes to show how close these boys are to winning the Australian title,” Sbeghen said.

Both Tate and Townsend defeated state champions on the night to bring home a trophy for the Rebels club.

"I couldn't ask for any more of them, they give it 210 per cent. I'm very proud of them,” he said.

The local win brought 75kg competitor Townsend to nine career wins, two losses and a chance of making the state team.

"I think (Townsend) will find his way in the Queensland development side early next year,” Sbeghen said.

The night also took Queensland development boxer Kane Tate's career wins into double digits.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Jenner knew he had control from the first round. With a destructive lead, he made sure his opponent was on the back foot from first bell.

Jenner was out to prove himself after losing his past few bouts. Fighting in the 60kg division, the 57kg boxer fought strong until the end.

He said the win had fuelled his motivation to make the Queensland team in 2019.

Jenner is now preparing to get back in the ring on December 1, when he is tipped to fight a 2018 state finalist.