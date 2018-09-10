Boxing legacy continues for Thornberry family

Boxing: After years of watching from the sideline and hearing stories of the past, Gatton born and bred Cassidy Thornberry made his boxing debut at Golden Gloves Championship.

Grandson of Trevor "Iceman” Thornberry, nephew of world champion Ricky Thornberry and son of Noel Thornberry, you could say the tournament was a rite of passage for the 14-year-old.

He claimed the Golden Gloves Championship title for the 60kg division after winning all six rounds across two separate fights at the four-day tournament at Acacia Ridge.

Cassidy Thornberry, Gold Gloves Boxing Tournament Meg Bolton

The Lockyer District High School student said winning the title showed hard work pays off.

Taught by his boxing coach dad Noel, Cassidy trained in the same backyard gym as boxing greats Maselino Masoe, his uncle Ricky and world heavyweight title challenger Alex Leapai.

There's no doubt boxing is in his blood and young Cassidy doesn't take it lightly, in between his daily training sessions he has been known to go on five- kilometre runs and throw the medicine ball in the air 100 times.

While Noel said there was no pressure on his boys to box, he believed Cassidy could have what it takes.

"He's got that commitment that helps people succeed,” Noel said.

"Cass has always been here, he's been around it since he was a kid watching fights.”

The Golden Gloves competition unites boxers from as far as New Zealand but Cassidyhas his sights set higher - he wants to follow in his world champion uncle's footsteps.

The Olympics and Commonwealth Games are also in the youngster's sights, but for now he will continue to train alongside his older brother Tyler as his sparring partner.

The next fight for Cassidy could be September 22 on the Gold Coast.