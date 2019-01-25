Boxes of books and bags a helping hand as students return

SUCCESS: NewsXpress Gatton owner Vicky Spicer and Lockyer Community Centre community development worker Linda Roberts were over the moon with the community's generosity.

THE RETURN to school this year was made a little easier for 33 families in the Lockyer Valley thanks to the generosity of the community.

A campaign organised by NewsXpress Gatton owners Vicky and Darryl Spicer sought to assist families struggling with back-to-school expenses by encouraging the community to donate stationery.

"You see a lot of families come in under all sorts of circumstances - they can't afford school stationery,” Mrs Spicer said.

For the first time, the campaign expanded beyond Gatton as businesses from across the Lockyer Valley came on-board to accept donations.

Mrs Spicer said the response had been incredible, with $3100 worth of equipment being donated.

Donations from the campaign, ranging from notebooks and pens to backpacks, were distributed by the Lockyer Community Centre to families doing it tough.

Community development worker Linda Roberts said the campaign was a fantastic example of businesses and community groups working together.

"It's a great initiative for the community to come together and show support for each other,” Ms Roberts said.

Last year, the campaign supported 25 families, and while Mrs Spicer was pleased with the increase in donations, both she and Ms Roberts also noted an increase in the number of families needing help.

"It is really hard for families, regardless of what size, to cope with the cost of getting their kids back to school,” Ms Roberts said.