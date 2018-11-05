Boxers to beat up support for local school

TOP FIGHT: Kayne Tate and Jesse Jenner are raring to fight for the Walloon Rebels Boxing Club next month.

BOXING: Walloon Rebels boxing will fight for a cause on Saturday, November 10.

The club has invited boxers from close and afar to raise money for Rosewood State High School.

Coach Robbie Sbeghen said the event will help the school reach their $30,000 target.

"It will be a good fundraiser for the school and hopefully it will have a good result for the club,” Sbeghen said.

The competition has attracted a strong calibre of boxers, some travelling interstate to compete in the Rosewood ring.

"We've got some elite boys coming from as far as Bundy and down to New South Wales,” he said.

Rosewood student Kayne Tate will compete in the 60-kilogram youth weight division and he has his eye on claiming his 10th career win.

"The boys will go well, they've been training hard,” Sbeghen said.

Five boxers from the Rebels will compete on the night, among them is 16-year-old Jesse Jenner.

Despite his slow start to the year the Summerholm boxer is determined to redeem himself and take home a win for the Walloon club.

"I've been training pretty hard, trying to change it up a bit with my styles, doing a lot of Thai work and different styles working on different techniques,” Jenner said.

"I'm trying to get a win for the club.”

Training five out of seven days a week the 2017 national competitor is ready to earn his 12th career win.

"I've been feeling pretty fit lately,” Jenner said.

The young athlete juggles his school work, training and casual job to pursue his dream career.

"When you win it's like all your hard work was worth it,” Jenner said.

"I tried a few different sports but didn't find the one for me .. I tried boxing just for fitness and then I really got into it.”

Alongside his mum Debbie, Jenner sells raffle tickets every Tuesday at Porters Plainland Hotel to ensure he has the financial support to back up his sporting talent.

The hotel is just one of the local businesses who sponsor Jenner, with citizens across the community getting behind the local boy.

Jenner will compete in front of up to 400 spectators expected to attend the night to watch up to 25 fights planned for the agenda.

Sbeghen has backed the talent of the local boy to take out the win.

The evening of fights starts at 5pm at Rosewood State High School with entry $15 through the door.