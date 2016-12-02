Bowls day to support Blue Care

CELEBRATION: The winners, The Aces, Bob Gelharr, Les Derry, Steve Warren and Richard Brown.

BOWLS: For the past eight weeks, the greens of the Gatton Bowls Club have come alive after dark for the 24th Get on the Green series.

Although a social evening of bowls, the series is held to raise funds for Blue Care.

The series wrapped up last week with Bob Gelhaar's team, The Aces, claiming victory.

They narrowly defeated Derek Schulz's team, The Survivors, by three points.

Get on the Green co-ordinator Doug Staatz said the event had become a bit of a tradition for many, with it being held twice a year for the past 12 years in Gatton.

He said a total of 16 teams participated in the latest round of the series, which raised a total of $1150 for Blue Care Lockyer.

Blue Care Lockyer assistant integrated service manager Janelle Macdonald proudly accepted the cheque on behalf of Blue Care at the conclusion of bowls last Wednesday.

"I didn't realise so many people would come out here (Gatton Bowls Club) to support Blue Care and they do a lovely job,” she said.

"It's good to see people socialising and raising money for a good cause.”

She said the funds raised by the bowlers would go towards supporting Blue Care's services in the area.

Mr Staatz said the Get on the Green series was always well supported by the community.

"It was a really good series overall,” Mr Staatz said.

"Most of the players have had some association with Blue Care and that's why I think it's so successful.

"It's (Blue Care) touched so many people over time and that's why people like to come here and bowl while supporting Blue Care at the same time.”

Mr Staatz said the teams were primarily made up of local businesses and community groups.

"It's a really good social thing,” he said.

"Very few of the 64 players that participate actually play bowls with the club.”

He said the 25th Get on the Green series would start in February and encouraged people to get involved and raise money for a good cause.