Bowls club’s Christmas gift to rural ambulance

COMMUNITY groups and businesses in the Somerset have shown an outpouring of support for a local Ambulance Committee.

The Senior Citizens Club embraced the Christmas spirit, with a massive donation to the Lowood Ambulance Committee.

Senior Citizen’s Club treasurer Marilyn Barber presented the cheque for $5000 to committee member Trevor Gardiner during the club’s final meeting of 2019.

“It was accumulated funds from over a few years. General fundraising, through bus trips and raffles,” she said.

For much of 2019, the Lowood Ambulance Committee has been raising funds to purchase a child/junior paediatric training manikin for the Lowood ambulance station.

“They had approached different organisations like Lowood Seniors and other groups like that in the area,” Marilyn said.

“This was a one-off thing they were raising funds for.”

Manikins (distinct from mannequins), are anatomical models of the human body used in training medical personnel.

The purchase of the manikin will provide the Lowood, Esk, Fernvale, and surrounding districts with the means to train in working with child patients.

“With that donation we gave them, they said they were very close to reaching their goal,” Marilyn said.

“They’ll be able to proceed in purchasing it now in the new year.”

The Senior Citizen’s Club is the latest in a line of groups and businesses who have donated to the Ambulance Committee’s ongoing fundraising efforts.

In addition to the Senior Citizen Club’s gift, the Lowood CWA also donated $1050 in December.

In November, the Lowood Slimmers Club contributed $3000, while the Lowood Bowls Club held a charity event, raising $4300.

In October, the Fernvale Discount Pharmacy presented the group with a cheque for $300.

The committee also has a GoFundMe page.