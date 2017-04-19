26°
Bowling for Blue Care Lockyer

Tom Threadingham
| 19th Apr 2017 9:43 AM
ROLL ON: McNamara and Associates took on Purple Magic in the 25th Get on the Green series final.
ROLL ON: McNamara and Associates took on Purple Magic in the 25th Get on the Green series final.

BOWLS: For the past 13 years, amateur bowlers have been putting their skills to the test on the greens of the Gatton Bowls Club for the Get on the Green series.

Age, profession and fitness levels are all cast aside for the competition, with community groups and local businesses facing off in a bid to raise money for Blue Care.

A total of 16 teams, featuring more than 60 players, bowled their best over the past eight weeks for the 25th Get on the Green series, however, it was the McNamara Rogues and Purple Magic who rolled into the final last week.

Get on the Green co-ordinator Doug Staatz said it was a close game to finish the latest series, with Purple Magic winning 15-12.

"They (McNamara Rogues) were leading 7-1 at the start and thought they had it but the Wheelers (Purple Magic) are pretty good bowlers and came back to win,” Staatz said.

"It was a very fun night to finish up with and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

More than $1200 was raised for Blue Care during the 25th Get on the Green series, with the social event helping to raise more than $30,000 over the past 13 years.

"It's really good for the Gatton club and because it's raising money to Blue Care people are happy to participate and play bowls,” Staatz said.

The Get on the Green series is held twice a year, with the next competition to be held in late September.

Gatton Star

Topics:  blue care blue care lockyer bowls gatton bowls club get on the green

