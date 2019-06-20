Bowler sells original art to be able to play in state event

Tony Watson has been selected to play at the Queensland Disability Games in Mackay but is struggling to find the money to fund it.

AVID bowls player Tony Watson was thrilled when he discovered he had been selected to play in the Queensland disability games in Mackay.

The only problem is the cost of accommodation, travel and entry exceeds what Mr Watson can afford.

"Being on the pension, it's very, very hard to be able to do it,” he said.

"I wanted to drive up but wasn't allowed because of my health condition.”

Born with clubfoot, MrWatson was unable to walk until he was 12.

"My hands and arms were my feet,” Mr Watson said.

"That's how I got around for 12 years.”

To be able to attend the games in September, MrWatson estimates he will need more than $2000.

Having begun playing bowls in 1972, Tony has been playing for almost half a century.

He was selected and played in the games last year, travelling to Chermside in Brisbane.

"At the moment I rate five in the whole state,” he said.

"And I rank the second highest in my class.”

In an attempt to raise enough money to pay his way to the games, MrWatson is cutting costs wherever possible and attempting to sell some of his artwork.

Unable to use a computer, setting up a GoFundMe page is off the table, so MrWatson is getting creative, explaining his situation to fellow community members.

"This morning I raised $100 at a shop in Gatton,” he said. "It was a personal donation from the lady who manages the shop. We got into a conversation and she said 'I'll give you $100, Tony, to help you out'.”

An enthusiastic artist, MrWatson's shed is converted to an art studio and houses a number of his paintings.

As well as selling his art to help raise money, MrWatson is offering the "most generous donor” the opportunity to choose from any of his paintings.

To arrange a donation, phone Tony on 54621965.