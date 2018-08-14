Bowen Basin sinkhole potentially linked to historic mining

Clermont residents have been warned to avoid the area near the sinkhole.

A SINKHOLE near Clermont may be linked to historical mining activity, according to the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

The "small sinkhole" measuring about 2.5 metres wide has appeared on state land south of Clermont, a spokeswoman said.

"The site has been secured however people are encouraged to avoid the immediate area," she added.

Isaac Regional Council currently has a "sinkhole advisory" on its website, providing a bit more information.

The council said the sinkhole was situated at exactly Lot 201 on CLM643, south of Clermont - an area popular with prospectors and trail riders.

"It is located on State land about 300m past Rural Number 99 on the western side of McDonald Flat Road, approximately 30m from the roadside," it was stated.

Isaac Regional Council has encouraged anyone looking for more information to get in touch with the department by phoning 13 74 68.