BOUNTIES: Feral pigs under fire as hunters cash in on pests

THE LAUNCH of Somerset feral pig bounty program has met with immense success, with 106 snouts and tails presented this month.

The new program supports landholders throughout Somerset who are committed to reducing the numbers of the restricted invasive pests.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the pigs posed a significant threat to the region’s economic, environmental and social values.

“Feral pigs are a well-known environmental and agricultural pest with the potential to spread diseases such as Q Fever, and we are pleased to play our part in reducing their numbers,” he said.

“Recent bushfires have placed great pressure on food supplies for grazing and native animals and removing feral pigs from the equation helps.”

Council pays $10 for each snout and tail presented at its Esk and Kilcoy works depots on the third Wednesday of the month.

Feral pig snouts must be the circular portion of the nose, and the tail must be complete, supplied in a sealed plastic bag.

Multiples in one bag will be accepted, provided they can be divided, checked and counted by the receiving officer.

Details of the Somerset properties where the snouts and tails were taken from must be presented to council prior to the bounty payment.

For more information, phone council on 5424 4000.